Eaton RESA students secure path to skilled trades with apprenticeship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some students in the Eaton RESA School District will be able to step into the skilled trades workforce.

Bekum America Corporation, a manufacturing company out of Williamston, signed three students in the district to its apprenticeship program, which works with local school districts to recruit students to work in skilled trades.

Students will complete 8,000 hours of training and 60 credit hours at Lansing Community College.

“This is quite a common program that apprentices exist and it’s a business norm. We saw a need in the mid-nineties to start a program here,” said Bekum America president Steve London. “We started the program and we’ve been continuing ever since. For us, it’s a fantastic resource, very well-educated, trained young men and women, and it’s just fantastic.”

Graduates from the apprenticeship program will receive a journeyman’s card from the U.S. Department of Labor.

