Demolition begins for old Ingham County Jail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The old Ingham County Jail is in the process of being demolished Friday.

The jail moved to a new facility just across the street on April 1, 2023.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the demolition on June 23.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office demolishes old building (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office demolishes old building (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office demolishes old building (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.