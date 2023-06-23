Advertise With Us

Demolition begins for old Ingham County Jail

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The old Ingham County Jail is in the process of being demolished Friday.

The jail moved to a new facility just across the street on April 1, 2023.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the demolition on June 23.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office demolishes old building
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office demolishes old building(Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
