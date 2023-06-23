Advertise With Us

Crews battle house fire on Baker Street in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in a home on Baker Street near Cedar Street early Friday morning.

Lansing Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Baker Street at around 5:45 a.m. on June 23.

There is no word on injuries or what may have caused the fire at this time, but News 10 is at the scene to bring you the latest information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Corey O'Rourke
Man charged with murder in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Lansing
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Much Needed Rain Heading Our Way
Rain Is Heading Our Way
Lansing creates Citizen Complaint Oversight Committee for police accountability
‘We’re rebuilding’ - Robyn Fralick adjusts to new job at MSU
‘We’re building’ - Robyn Fralick adjusts to new job at MSU