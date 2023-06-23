Crews battle house fire on Baker Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in a home on Baker Street near Cedar Street early Friday morning.

Lansing Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Baker Street at around 5:45 a.m. on June 23.

There is no word on injuries or what may have caused the fire at this time, but News 10 is at the scene to bring you the latest information.

