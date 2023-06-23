Advertise With Us

Buddy’s Pizza giving away year’s supply of pizza to celebrate 77th anniversary

(Buddy's Pizza/WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - If you like Detroit-style pizza, then listen up.

Buddy’s Pizza is giving away a year’s supply of free pizza to the first 77 people in line at its Okemos restaurant Friday to celebrate its 77th anniversary.

Not only does the community have a chance to get free pizza, but the community also has a chance to support a great cause. With every pizza sold on June 23, Buddy’s will donate one dollar to the Salvation Army—which provides resources to people in need. They provide homeless shelters, food pantries and so much more.

Get your free pizza starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Corey O'Rourke
Man charged with murder in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Lansing
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

No injuries reported from house fire on Baker Street in Lansing
Much Needed Rain Heading Our Way
Rain Is Heading Our Way
Lansing creates Citizen Complaint Oversight Committee for police accountability