Buddy’s Pizza giving away year’s supply of pizza to celebrate 77th anniversary

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - If you like Detroit-style pizza, then listen up.

Buddy’s Pizza is giving away a year’s supply of free pizza to the first 77 people in line at its Okemos restaurant Friday to celebrate its 77th anniversary.

Not only does the community have a chance to get free pizza, but the community also has a chance to support a great cause. With every pizza sold on June 23, Buddy’s will donate one dollar to the Salvation Army—which provides resources to people in need. They provide homeless shelters, food pantries and so much more.

Get your free pizza starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

