‘We’re rebuilding’ - Robyn Fralick adjusts to new job at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Suzy Merchant’s run as Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach ended in March, the Spartans tapped Bowling Green head coach Robyn Fralick as her successor.

Fralick was named MSU’s coach on March 31 and has been actively recruiting and making contacts. She finally had the opportunity to get on the court with her team on Monday.

Fralick has been in her new job for a little over two months, and the dream job she spoke of in late March is still very much alive.

“It is wild. It’s wild. I thought it was funny though, a little bit ago I threw out the first pitch at the Tigers’ game. Sparty was there and I was walking around with him, but it was funny the only thing people cared about was Sparty, so that was good. Everybody wanted a picture with Sparty that day!” Fralick said. “It was very humbling and a good spot to be next to Sparty. Sparty was the star.”

She hopes to build her own stardom at MSU, and this past Monday was her first time on the court with her players.

“It was great. The energy, the enthusiasm. When you come in new, you gotta be cognizant of transitions that are challenging. They’re challenging, they’re exciting, they’re hard,” Fralick said. “There are so many things that go with that, and in our first meeting, that’s probably the first thing I acknowledged. ‘I know transitions are hard - they’re hard for everybody, but we’re in this together.’ Everything’s new for everybody - there’s gotta be some patience and some compassion in that.”

She and her husband have sold their home in Bowling Green and purchased a home in East Lansing, although moving day is not until late July. Nevertheless, she has already explored her new campus.

“I had a number of recruiting calls to make, so I decided I’m just gonna walk and do them and walked and kind of wandered around and marveled and awed,” Fralick said. “It’s beautiful.”

Fralick falls short of calling her task at Michigan State a rebuild.

“I think rebuild is like a strong word. I tend to think of it more as we’re building, and every day we’ve gotta figure out how to move forward in that,” Fralick said. “I mean every day I wake up excited and also thinking of like there’s stuff to do and you know today’s a good day to keep building.”

Fralick spent five years as the head coach at Bowling Green. She is only the sixth head coach in MSU women’s basketball history, and this is a return home for her as she went to high school and played basketball in Okemos.

