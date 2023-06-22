Sandlyn Drive in Lansing blocked off in potential police standoff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large police presence has blocked off a stretch of Sandlyn Drive, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.

The scene includes Lansing and Michigan State police crews, a SWAT team and a helicopter.

Police have been using a megaphone to communicate with someone inside a home and urging them to come outside because they are under arrest.

The Lansing Police Department has not yet released any details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

