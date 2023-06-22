Advertise With Us

Sandlyn Drive in Lansing blocked off in potential police standoff

Sandlyn Drive in Lansing was blocked off by police June 21, 2023.
Sandlyn Drive in Lansing was blocked off by police June 21, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large police presence has blocked off a stretch of Sandlyn Drive, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.

The scene includes Lansing and Michigan State police crews, a SWAT team and a helicopter.

Police have been using a megaphone to communicate with someone inside a home and urging them to come outside because they are under arrest.

The Lansing Police Department has not yet released any details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

