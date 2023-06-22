Red Bike Delivery peddles through the Capital City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Red Bike Delivery is a newer taxi-like service that has made its way to Mid-Michigan. The pedicab service is already popular in other cities like New York and Chicago.

Jeremy Hurt started Red Bike Delivery in Lansing about three years ago, which he described as an “eco-friendly alternative to companies like Door Dash and Uber Eats.” Hurt said the first mile costs $5 and every mile after that will cost $1. “There’s no added costs to the menu, we don’t inflate any prices, or anything like that. So, there’s no hidden costs or anything.”

Hurt said he suggests getting food within a three-mile radius of your location, “just to make sure that it’s fresh when it gets to them.”

He said the pedicab rides vary in prices. “It could be anywhere between $10 and $100 depending on what you really wanted. We can work with anybody.” Hurt said he offers free rides back home from Lansing’s Downtown Farmer’s Market.

Hurt started off with just a red bike -- hence the name of his service. But to support inclusion, he now has bikes with all colors to reflect the diversity in Lansing. “To show, like, nobody was left out and that was the best way that I could come up with to portray that.”

And Red Bike Delivery is not just for food drop-offs, you can book the pedicab for date night, too. Hurt said it’s kind of like a Downtown tour. “Like go on the River Trail a little bit and then around downtown as the sun sets. If you’re lucky enough and there’s a Lugnuts game, there’s fireworks going on too. So those are always fun to see.”

The service is offered year-round, even in the snow. A service he said the 517 community appreciates. “The community’s been amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better place to start a business like this. They’ve been super supportive,” said Hurt.

Supportive of a new trend making its way to Mid-Michigan.

