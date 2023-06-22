Advertise With Us

Rain finally appears in forecast and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some much-needed rain finally makes an appearance in our forecast. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we’ll see some precipitation and how much. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 22, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1992
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1923
  • Jackson Record Low: 39º 1992

