Rain finally appears in forecast and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some much-needed rain finally makes an appearance in our forecast. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we’ll see some precipitation and how much. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 22, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1992

Jackson Record High: 97º 1923

Jackson Record Low: 39º 1992

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.