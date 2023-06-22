Rain finally appears in forecast and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some much-needed rain finally makes an appearance in our forecast. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we’ll see some precipitation and how much. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
- Rain is finally back in the forecast
- 19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue appears in court
- AG Nessel announces charges in 2022 gubernatorial primary signature fraud investigation
- Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire
- Suspect wanted in Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing arrested after hours-long standoff in Lansing
- Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 22, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1992
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1923
- Jackson Record Low: 39º 1992
