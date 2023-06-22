Advertise With Us

Police: Puppy recovering after being stabbed in head with butter knife

Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after police said a dog was found stabbed in the head with a butter knife.

The Pauls Valley Police Department said officers responded to a call for animals at large on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The call was changed to a report for a dog that had been stabbed before the officers arrived.

The officers spoke to a man on the scene who claimed to have been walking with a puppy when a man, later identified by police as Cody Davis, came outside, jumped over a fence, stabbed the dog, jumped back over the fence and ran into his home.

The responding officers loaded the puppy into a patrol vehicle and took it to an animal hospital in Pauls Valley where the knife was removed and the injury was treated.

The injured puppy showed no signs of aggression with them when being taken to the animal hospital, officers noted.

Police said they located Davis at his home and spoke to him. They said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and told them the puppy was trying to fight his dogs through the fence. He also reportedly said he threw the butter knife at the dog.

Officers said they waited until Davis had sobered up before collecting a statement from him.

A local vet tending to the puppy said it is doing well and is a sweet-natured dog.

Police said they took Davis into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked him into the Garvin County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge. He is held on a $10,000 bond.

