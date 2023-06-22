Advertise With Us

Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire

Some Lansing residents woke up to bullet holes in their home early Thursday morning.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Lansing residents woke up to bullet holes in their homes early Thursday morning.

Police said at least three homes in the 100 block of Lahoma Street were struck by gunfire on June 22. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

