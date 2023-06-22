Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Lansing residents woke up to bullet holes in their homes early Thursday morning.

Police said at least three homes in the 100 block of Lahoma Street were struck by gunfire on June 22. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.