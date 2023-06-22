Mid-Michigan Matters: Breaking barriers at Black Girl Day of Play
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CROWN Act was signed into law last week. It aims to protect Michigan residents from discrimination based on their natural hair.
Cameo King, an award-winning journalist and Assistant Director of Development at MSU, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the adversity Black women face.
