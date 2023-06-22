Mid-Michigan Matters: Breaking barriers at Black Girl Day of Play

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CROWN Act was signed into law last week. It aims to protect Michigan residents from discrimination based on their natural hair.

Cameo King, an award-winning journalist and Assistant Director of Development at MSU, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the adversity Black women face.

