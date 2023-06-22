Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police investigating deputy shooting of suicidal man

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting of a man by Ionia County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.

According to authorities, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a suicidal person in Ionia Township just after 9 p.m. The sheriff’s office said responding deputies worked to evacuate people in a home after they found the person with a gun in an attached garage.

Authorities said deputies attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, but the man reportedly became irate and fired shots at the deputies, who fired back. The sheriff’s office said the man was shot, subdued, and transported to a hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not released at the time.

