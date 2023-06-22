Longest-serving Meridian Township Chief of Police has died, announced police department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police announced a retired Chief of Police died over the weekend.

Retired Chief Dave Hall died over the weekend of June 17, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Hall served the Meridian Township and Williamston Township communities from December 1978 until his retirement on June 2018. He served as Chief of Police from September 2004 until his retirement—making him the longest-serving Chief of Police for Meridian Township.

“Chief Hall was extremely committed to his family, the community, and the police department,” said Meridian Township police. “He will be missed.”

