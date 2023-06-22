Local High School Students Become Entrepreneurs!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Melanated Business Alliance just wrapped up their week long Mansion of Dreams Program.

The program cultivated the next generation of entrepreneurs giving high school students the opportunity to launch their own T -shirt business.

Their program focused on empowering and encouraging young people to explore their entrepreneurial skills and develop the confidence to pursue their passions.

The students participated in various exercises and workshops that helped them develop essential skills such as networking, pitching, and problem-solving.

To support the students and get your high school involved, head to https://www.mansionofdreams.org/students.

