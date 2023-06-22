Lansing’s first Olive Burger Festival to take place Saturday
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, the city of Lansing will celebrate one of its most essential food items - the olive burger.
The burger has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years. The Olive Burger Festival takes place Saturday at Jackson Field from noon to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20. Children five and younger get in for free.
More information can be found here.
