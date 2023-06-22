Advertise With Us

Lansing’s first Olive Burger Festival to take place Saturday

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, the city of Lansing will celebrate one of its most essential food items - the olive burger.

The burger has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years. The Olive Burger Festival takes place Saturday at Jackson Field from noon to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Children five and younger get in for free.

More information can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Michigan State Police
2 teen boys killed in fiery crash south of Laingsburg
Suspect wanted in Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing arrested after hours-long standoff in Lansing
Suspect wanted in Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing arrested after hours-long standoff in Lansing
Corey O’Rourke
Lansing police seek suspect in Tuesday night fatal stabbing

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Breaking barriers at Black Girl Day of Play
Mid-Michigan Matters: Breaking barriers at Black Girl Day of Play
Mid-Michigan Matters: Breaking barriers at Black Girl Day of Play
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we’ll see some...
Rain finally appears in forecast and what we’re working on
The Fleetwood Four join the Studio 10 stage