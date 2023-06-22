Advertise With Us

Lansing police identify victim in fatal stabbing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday as 41-year-old Jeffrey Medina.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence located near the intersection of Glendale and Wildwood avenues just before 8:45 p.m., where they found Medina with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act and have identified the suspect as Corey O’Rourke, who was taken into custody Wednesday night after a standoff with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Michigan State Police
2 teen boys killed in fiery crash south of Laingsburg
Corey O’Rourke
Lansing police seek suspect in Tuesday night fatal stabbing
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we’ll see some...
Rain finally appears in forecast and what we’re working on
The Fleetwood Four join the Studio 10 stage
Studio 10 speaks with the Fleetwood Four
How three young entrepreneurs started a T-shirt business