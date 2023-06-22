Lansing police identify victim in fatal stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday as 41-year-old Jeffrey Medina.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence located near the intersection of Glendale and Wildwood avenues just before 8:45 p.m., where they found Medina with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act and have identified the suspect as Corey O’Rourke, who was taken into custody Wednesday night after a standoff with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

