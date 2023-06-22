Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A small tight-knit community is coming together to help three families cope with a deadly car crash.

People in Laingsburg are mourning the loss of two teenage boys. Four teens, from 13-16 years old, were in a pickup that crashed Tuesday night. A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old died from their injuries, two others were injured.

One teen remains hospitalized after the other was discharged Wednesday.

“I can’t imagine having to bury one of my own children,” said Wendi Kribs. “I just can’t even imagine.”

Kribs, the owner of Dairy Den, spoke with the mother of one of the boys who died and decided to start a fundraiser.

“No parent should bury their child,” Kribs said. “And certainly no parent should have to worry about the cost of burying their child.”

Michigan State Police said a 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the truck when he lost control on Colby Lake Road. The driver and a 13-year-old passenger died.

Kribs took to social media with a plea for help to raise money for the two funerals and medical expenses for the others.

“There’s a lot of expenses that comes with a funeral and certainly, doctor bills,” Kribs said. “So, it was put out there on Facebook through the Dairy Den if anybody that wants to contribute for those three families to split those amounts.”

In addition to distributing milk jugs to collect donations at various businesses, the Dairy Den’s Venmo account (@Dairy-Den) is also set up to accept donations.

More information can be found here.

