First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our dry streak of weather may be coming to an end with the chance of a few showers today and the possibility of a soaking rain Sunday through Tuesday morning. Computer models are leaning towards more than an inch of rain across the area over the next five days.

Today a storm system southeast of Michigan will have us under the clouds and will bring the chance of a few light rain showers this afternoon. With the clouds and a northeast breeze we will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tonight any showers pull out of the area during the evening and we should turn partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to near 60º.

Saturday plan on partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Our main rainmaker moves in Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. We will need to pay close attention Sunday afternoon with the possibility of a few gusty storms. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 80s. More rain showers are expected Monday into Tuesday morning. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday top out in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday through Friday of next week should be dry with highs near 80º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 23, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1918

Jackson Record High: 99º 1923

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1918

