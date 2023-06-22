Advertise With Us

Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer

Search online for free events and activities near you
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — More than 80% of adults reported inflation as a source of stress, according to the American Psychology Association, leaving many families looking for budget-friendly activities this summer.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, said there are many things you can do with your kids this summer without breaking the bank – you just have to know where to look.

Bigham shared several ideas for family fun you can find on Eventbrite:

Free movie nights: Many cities around the country host free G or PG rated screenings in parks or town squares. Don’t forget to bring a blanket and snacks.

Walking tours: Many locations offer free or low-cost historical walking tours. This gives families a great chance to have fun and learn about their city.

Cooking classes: Restaurants and chefs offer many options to make different types of cuisine. From pizza to desserts to sushi, there are thousands of options available on the app.

Local farmers markets: Many locations have weekend farmers markets which offer fresh grown food, as well as arts and crafts, live music and other activities for kids.

Free festivals: There are thousands of free festivals across the country like the Chicago Blues Festival, the GoPro Mountain Games in Colorado and the Potato Days Festival in Minnesota.

Here is a roundup of other fun and free or cheap activities:

22 Free (or Cheap) Things to Do

114 Free Summer Activities to Keep Everyone Busy

75 Family Summer Activities You and the Kids Can Do at Home or Outdoors

20 New Ideas and Activities to Try This Summer

