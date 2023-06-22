AG Nessel to announce charges in Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial primary signature fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to announce charges in a major election investigation Thursday morning.

WDIV reports three people have been charged in an investigation of fraudulent petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republican candidates running for Michigan governor in 2022.

According to online court records from the 37th District Court, three people were charged by the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday, June 20.

Willie Reed, 37, is facing more than 20 charges of criminal enterprise, false pretenses, election law forgery and fraudulent access. Shawn Wilmoth, 36, and Jamie Wilmoth, 36, face similar charges.

Five Republican Candidates’ petitions did not have enough valid signatures to qualify after state election officials said fake signatures were collected by paid circulators. No candidate was accused of knowingly submitting fraudulent petitions.

Nessel is expected to announce further details on the charges on June 22 at 11 a.m. in Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.