51st Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicks off

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is celebrating 51 years of bluegrass tradition with a weekend of entertainment with some of the biggest names in bluegrass.

Daily tickets cost 30 dollars per person, and children 15 and younger can get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

And if you plan on camping out at the festival - it’s $18 a night - and all camping fees will be collected at the gate upon admission into the festival.

The festival is from June 22 through June 24.

