Advertise With Us

51st Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicks off

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is celebrating 51 years of bluegrass tradition with a weekend of entertainment with some of the biggest names in bluegrass.

Daily tickets cost 30 dollars per person, and children 15 and younger can get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

And if you plan on camping out at the festival - it’s $18 a night - and all camping fees will be collected at the gate upon admission into the festival.

The festival is from June 22 through June 24.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Michigan State Police
2 teen boys killed in fiery crash south of Laingsburg
Corey O’Rourke
Lansing police seek suspect in Tuesday night fatal stabbing
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan

Latest News

19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue appears in court
Some rain returning to the forecast
Longest-serving Meridian Township Chief of Police has died, announced police department
Consumers Energy warns about new online scams