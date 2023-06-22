Advertise With Us

2 dead, 4 injured in crash involving semi truck on M-50

Eaton County Sheriff's vehicle
Eaton County Sheriff's vehicle(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving a pickup and a semi truck killed two people and injured four others Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Clinton Trail (M-50) and S. Stewart Road. According to authorities, a Ford F-150 driving southbound on Stewart Road struck a semi truck that was driving westbound on M-50.

Two of the five people in the Ford were killed in the crash. Three other occupants in the pickup and the driver of the semi truck were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who died as Caledonia residents 42-year-old Elisa Bailey and 21-year-old Delisa Bennett.

M-50 was closed for roughly 10 hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

