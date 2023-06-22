2 dead, 4 injured in crash involving semi truck on M-50
EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving a pickup and a semi truck killed two people and injured four others Wednesday.
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Clinton Trail (M-50) and S. Stewart Road. According to authorities, a Ford F-150 driving southbound on Stewart Road struck a semi truck that was driving westbound on M-50.
Two of the five people in the Ford were killed in the crash. Three other occupants in the pickup and the driver of the semi truck were transported to a hospital for their injuries.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who died as Caledonia residents 42-year-old Elisa Bailey and 21-year-old Delisa Bennett.
M-50 was closed for roughly 10 hours following the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Read next:
- Michigan State Police investigating deputy shooting of suicidal man
- Man charged with murder in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Lansing
- $100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder
- 19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue appears in court
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.