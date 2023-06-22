19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue appears in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of making a threat towards a synagogue in East Lansing Friday, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Previous story: 19-year-old arrested for East Lansing synagogue threat

Pietela was charged with making threats toward the congregation, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, who filed the criminal complaint against Pietela Friday.

Previous story: East Lansing Synagogue responds to threats

Officials say Pietela has allegedly shown evidence of a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events. Additionally, they say Pietela allegedly communicated about planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people.

He reportedly communicated about planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people. The affidavit claims Pietela had searched the location of Shaarey Zedek, a synagogue in East Lansing. A note found on his phone reportedly listed the synagogue, the date March 15, 2024, and a list of equipment that included pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms.

Pietila reportedly told authorities that the date was chosen because March 15 was the same date as the 2019 mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 51 people dead, but that he did not intend on following through with the mass killings he spoke about.

The affidavit claims Pietila showed admiration for Brenton Tarrant, the gunman in the Christchurch shootings.

A search warrant was executed Friday at a home in Pickford, where authorities reportedly found Pietila, multiple guns, ammunition, various knives, scopes, a camouflage tactical vest, a black tactical vest, black skull masks, a red and white Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks and military sniper/survival manuals.

Authorities said the firearms located in the residence were not secured in a safe or locked storage box and were freely accessible to anyone in the residence.

Seann Pietela is facing up to five years in prison for allegedly transmitting a communication containing a threat to another individual.

