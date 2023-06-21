WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detroit police said they arrested a man in Detroit, accused of starting a fire inside a gas station that injured one person.

Police tweeted the video from the incident, in it you can see the man having a verbal exchange with the clerk before emptying the trash can and lighting it on fire with a blowtorch. The fire happened early Tuesday morning on West 7 Mile on the city’s west side.

The clerk suffered first-degree burns from the fire and was treated at a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

