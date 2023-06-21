Traffic alert: M-50 at Stewart Road in Eaton County closed due to crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of M-50 at Stewart Road are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at 7:49 a.m. Eaton County 911 asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

News 10 is working to learn more information.

(MDOT)

