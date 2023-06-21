Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: M-50 at Stewart Road in Eaton County closed due to crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of M-50 at Stewart Road are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at 7:49 a.m. Eaton County 911 asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

News 10 is working to learn more information.

(MDOT)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

Ramp closures at I-94, I-69 interchange in Calhoun County begin Friday
Weekend road closures planned to allow for Juneteenth, Pride festivities
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed on June 9, 2023 due to a gas leak.
Saginaw Street in Lansing reopens after emergency gas leak repair