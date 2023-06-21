Advertise With Us

‘Touch a Truck’ event held in Lansing’s Old Town

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People celebrated the first day of summer with Touch a Truck Family Fun Fest in Lansing’s Old Town.

People celebrated by getting up close and personal with fire trucks and other kinds of trucks. Children loved it.

The event had vendors, face painting, balloon artists and more.

“It’s really cool to reach out to people, they really love doing it,” said organizer Lynn Ross. “A lot of the drivers are just happy to bring their trucks down here and do something in the community and hang out with kids for a few hours. It’s a good time.”

