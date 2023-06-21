Tigers and Royals meet with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (20-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-41, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-6, 6.33 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (4-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -125, Royals +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 31-41 record overall and a 16-19 record in home games. The Tigers have a 20-32 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Kansas City is 10-25 on the road and 20-53 overall. The Royals are 15-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .246 for the Tigers. Andy Ibanez is 13-for-32 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 9-for-39 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.