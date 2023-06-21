A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is here! Nicole Buchmann swings by the News 10+ Digital Desk to join Taylor and has a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Studio 10. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the First Day of Summer forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for this longest day of 2023.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1988

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868

Jackson Record High: 97º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.