A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is here! Nicole Buchmann swings by the News 10+ Digital Desk to join Taylor and has a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Studio 10. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the First Day of Summer forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for this longest day of 2023.
More:
- Sunny and Warm Start to the Summer Season
- Lions unveil alternate helmets that pay respect to the Motor City
- WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
- 3 of 4 persons of interest in Summit Township homicide investigation located, released
- Sobriety court graduation held at 55th District Court
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992
