A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is here! Nicole Buchmann swings by the News 10+ Digital Desk to join Taylor and has a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Studio 10. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the First Day of Summer forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for this longest day of 2023.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

