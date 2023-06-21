Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Lions alternate helmets

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Tigers-Royals series and Tim shares his thoughts on the new alternate helmet design unveiled by the Detroit Lions this afternoon.

Want to share your thoughts? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

