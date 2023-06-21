Sobriety court graduation held at 55th District Court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The 55th district court celebrated its 55th sobriety court graduation Wednesday morning.

With this graduation ceremony, the program marks more than 800 successful graduates since beginning back in 2004.

According to the Michigan Supreme Court, the graduates will be less likely to be convicted of new alcohol or drug related offenses in the future.

