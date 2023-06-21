Advertise With Us

Section of Washington Avenue in Lansing closing for Family Fun Fest

(City of Lansing Public Service Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Washington Avenue will be closed Wednesday for Mother & Earth’s Touch A Truck Family Fun Fest.

Washington Avenue from Maple Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue will be closed beginning June 21 at around 1 p.m.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said suggested detours will be provided for traffic.

The closure will last until Wednesday night at around 10 p.m.

