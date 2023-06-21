Advertise With Us

Part of Lake Drive in Meridian Township closed for construction

(Meridian Township)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A part of Lake Drive is closed Wednesday for construction.

The Ingham County Road Department is closing Lake Drive between Shaw Street and Perry Road on June 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement.

Meridian Township said the area will not be passable.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

It’s the first day of summer 2023! Will the weather reflect the calendar?
First day of summer forecast and Wednesday’s headlines
Lansing police announcing plan to crack down on speeding
House passes bills updating Michigan’s hate crime laws
Section of Washington Avenue in Lansing closing for Family Fun Fest