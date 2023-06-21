Part of Lake Drive in Meridian Township closed for construction

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A part of Lake Drive is closed Wednesday for construction.

The Ingham County Road Department is closing Lake Drive between Shaw Street and Perry Road on June 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement.

Meridian Township said the area will not be passable.

