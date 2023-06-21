Page Avenue, Elm Avenue intersection in Jackson closing for ‘urgent’ sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Page Avenue and Elm Avenue intersection will close Thursday for a sewer repair.

The City of Jackson said Eastbound Page Avenue will be closed beginning June 21 between Plymouth Street and Chester Street while westbound traffic will be open. Elm Avenue will also be closed between E. Washington Avenue and Plymouth Street.

The city said crews will be working to repair sewers and restore the pavement within the intersection.

Advance warning and detour route signing will be posted to direct eastbound Page Avenue traffic around the construction zone along Plymouth Street to East Avenue to E. Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue to the Page Avenue cutoff, then back onto Page Avenue. Southbound Elm will follow the same detour turning Westbound onto Plymouth Street, East Avenue, and E. Washington Avenue back to Elm Avenue. Northbound Elm Avenue will be directed onto the Page Avenue cutoff, onto Page Avenue, to S. Gorham Street and Plymouth Street back to Elm Avenue.

The closed sections of Page Avenue and Elm Avenue will remain open only for residents to access their homes and patrons and employees to access businesses within the work zone.

The city said the “urgent” sewer repairs and pavement restoration will take about two weeks to complete.

