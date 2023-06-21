Nixon Water Park in Jackson opens for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Nixon Water Park in Jackson is open for business.
Residents can check out the park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
It’s $5 per person in the morning and $4 in the second session. Children two years old and younger can get in for free.
There are water slides, a splash area and a swimming pool.
“Without this water park, there are no other pools here besides the Y that’s open to everybody else, so why not give them a pool outside in the sun?” said Trevor VanBuren, the YMCA Aquatics Coordinator. “They can go down slides, and have a good time.”
Seniors 50 and older can get in for $2.
“I think it’s very important for this to be here, for the kids, for the adults,” said resident Kathleen Mitchell. “It’s great because they have a senior program where seniors can come out so that’s also nice, it is very important for the community to have one of these.”
There is a seniors-only Splash at the Nixon Pool on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m.
