Mid-Michigan Matters: Concerns over red-tagged residences

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 700 residences across Lansing that are red-tagged, designated unsafe by the city.

Jordan Hankwitz, with Lansing’s Department of Economic Development and Planning, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to break down the roles landlords play in this concern and what renters need to know.

