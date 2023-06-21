Mid-Michigan Matters: Concerns over red-tagged residences

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 700 residences across Lansing that are red-tagged, designated unsafe by the city.

Jordan Hankwitz, with Lansing’s Department of Economic Development and Planning, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to break down the roles landlords play in this concern and what renters need to know.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.