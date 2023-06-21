Mid-Michigan Matters: Concerns over red-tagged residences
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 700 residences across Lansing that are red-tagged, designated unsafe by the city.
Jordan Hankwitz, with Lansing’s Department of Economic Development and Planning, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to break down the roles landlords play in this concern and what renters need to know.
