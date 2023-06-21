Mid-Michigan drought brings gardening challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the ongoing drought across Michigan, gardening has become a very tricky hobby.

The dirt is dry and hard, the flowers are thirsty and the sun is unforgiving.

To combat the hard dirt, Williamston Greenhouse & Florist recommends adding fertilizer about once a week. The dirt should look fluffy and not too compact.

Another thing to keep in mind is when you water your plants. Breaking the hose out in the middle of the day will result in the water being evaporated very quickly.

Experts said it’s best to water them early in the morning.

In their more than 30 years of service, Williamston Greenhouse & Florist said the number one mistake they see is overwatering.

“In the middle of the day, some of the plants they kind of tend to wilt a little bit, and they think that they need water, so they go and water, and water in the evening and water in the morning, and the root system will rot and it will die,” said owner Najah Elhaddad.

It’s recommended plants that are in the ground are watered about twice a week.

