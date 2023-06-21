Advertise With Us

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam

(Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and State Treasury are warning residents of a mail scam.

According to authorities, victims will receive a letter that claims they have an overdue state debt and need to immediately call a toll-free number. The letter aggressively threatens to seize bank accounts, vehicles, business assets and homes if the debt is not paid.

“The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”

More information can be found on the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency website.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Kelley Whitt, Jacob Curtis
2 arrested, charged with murder in Lansing shooting

Latest News

Capital City Comic Con returns to Lansing
Comedy for a Cause event in Owosso to raise money for Fraternal Order of Eagles
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Goaltender Mike Vernon is the lone Red Wing representing Detroit in the Hockey Hall of Fame...
Vernon lone former Red Wing in Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Mid-Michigan Matters: Concerns over red-tagged residences