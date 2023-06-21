Advertise With Us

Michigan organ donors rally at State Capitol to push for Check Your Heart Act

The Check Your Heart Act passed the House of Representatives in May. It now heads to the Senate for a vote.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rally held at the Michigan State Capitol aimed to bring awareness to organ and tissue donation Tuesday morning.

It was the “Check Your Heart” rally, which brought organ donors from across the state together to get lawmakers to support organ, eye and tissue donors in the state.

That includes the Check Your Heart Act, which would allow Michigan taxpayers to add their name to the donor list when filing their tax returns.

“You don’t necessarily know how important it is, but it’s absolutely critical for thousands of people who are waiting for organs,” said Rachel Kuntzsch, a heart transplant recipient. “And it’s a solvable problem. It’s something that the more people who are registered, the more lives can be saved.”

The Check Your Heart Act passed the House of Representatives in May. It now heads to the Senate for a vote.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Mental health crisis leads to police presence in Meridian Township
Teenager dies after car was hit by a tow truck in Ionia County

Latest News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center
Michigan organ donors rally at State Capitol to push for Check Your Heart Act
Michigan organ donors rally at State Capitol to push for Check Your Heart Act
Nixon Water Park in Jackson opens for the season
Nixon Water Park in Jackson opens for the season