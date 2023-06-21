Michigan Education Trust hosts annual Pizza Party Fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Education Trust held its 11th annual Pizza Party Fundraiser on the State Capitol law Wednesday.

For $10, people got a pizza lunch with a chance to win prizes while helping students stay in college.

All the money raised goes toward the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which gives scholarships to students who have grown up in Michigan’s foster care system.

“We like to be able to be in a position to offer room and board assistance, to help with computers, laptops, software - all those other expenses that are part of the college experience,” said Diane Brewer, with Michigan Education Trust. “A lot of scholarships exist that are strictly tuition, but it’s necessary to have the full package.”

Since 2012, the Michigan Education Trust has raised more than $1.3 million for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.

