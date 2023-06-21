Man sentenced in fatal shooting outside Jackson party store

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin was sentenced to 50 to 80 years in jail for second-degree murder and two years of felony firearm Wednesday.

The sentencing is in connection with the death of Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

The shooting happened Aug. 28, 2022 on West Biddle Street, near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. Smith died at the scene after reportedly being shot in the head.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified Martin as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Jackson, Mississippi several days later.

Martin was found guilty in April.

He must serve at least 52 years before he is eligible for parole.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.