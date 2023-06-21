Advertise With Us

Lions unveil alternate helmets that pay respect to the Motor City

‘Start your engines.’
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts to the Detroit Lions alternat...
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts to the Detroit Lions alternat helmet at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 6, 2023.(Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and grit go hand-in-hand. The same goes for muscle cars and the Motor City. All of that came together Wednesday afternoon as the Lions unveiled their alternate helmet for the 2023-24 season, the 90th season for the team.

In a 30-second video posted to the team’s social media channels, the Honolulu blue and silver combined with dark steel donned the vintage Ford Mustang Mach 1, the jacket worn by an unknown driver, the setting outside of Ford Field, and the helmet.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new design means according to the team website:

  • The shell color is one never before worn in the NFL, symbolizing the future
  • The helmet will only be worn with the team’s all-gray alternate uniform
  • The classic logo pays tribute to the club’s heritage, celebrating the team’s 90th season
  • The facemask is in the Lions’ signature ‘Detroit gray’

The helmets will be worn for home games on October 30 in a week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and for a week 18 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Players first saw the design back in April at the team’s training facility in Allen Park. The full design was unveiled to fans and the media on Wednesday. Reactions from players and head coach Dan Campbell can be seen on the team’s Instagram.

See a gallery of the new design HERE.

The Detroit Lions kick off the 2023-24 regular season on WILX as they travel to Kansas City for a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

What are your thoughts on the design? Join the conversation at 3:30 p.m. when News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk for Staudt on Sports LIVE! Tune in on our Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

