Lansing police investigating fatal stabbing of 41-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Lansing’s Old Everett Neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence located near the intersection of Glendale and Wildwood avenues just before 8:45 p.m., where they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe the stabbing was not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

