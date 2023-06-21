Advertise With Us

Lansing police announcing plan to crack down on speeding

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is announcing a new plan to crack down on speeding drivers.

The Lansing Police Department is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce “Operation Slow Down.”

The department will show new speed signs that will help police collect data to notice better certain traffic patterns, such as vehicle count and the time of day with the highest speed violators.

The press conference is on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. in Lansing.

