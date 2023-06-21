Advertise With Us

Ingham County Road Department to host meeting informing community on Lake Lansing Road construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department is giving people a chance to learn more about the upcoming construction project on Lake Lansing Road.

If you’re interested to see how this construction will impact you, there will be a community meeting at the East Lansing Public Library from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 21.

Construction is set to begin on June 26. Crews will be converting the existing four-lane road to a three-lane road from abbot road to Hagedorn Road.

While work is being done, traffic will be maintained for people and businesses.

Work is expected to be completed by September 26.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts to the Detroit Lions alternat...
Lions unveil alternate helmets that pay respect to the Motor City
Sobriety court graduation held at 55th District Court
Sunny and Warm Start to Summer
It’s the first day of summer 2023! Will the weather reflect the calendar?
First day of summer forecast and Wednesday’s headlines