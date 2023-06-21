Ingham County Road Department to host meeting informing community on Lake Lansing Road construction

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department is giving people a chance to learn more about the upcoming construction project on Lake Lansing Road.

If you’re interested to see how this construction will impact you, there will be a community meeting at the East Lansing Public Library from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 21.

Construction is set to begin on June 26. Crews will be converting the existing four-lane road to a three-lane road from abbot road to Hagedorn Road.

While work is being done, traffic will be maintained for people and businesses.

Work is expected to be completed by September 26.

