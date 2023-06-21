Great Commission Studios presents The Father of Lights Show to fund world missions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Non-profit dance studio organization Great Commission Studios is hosting its largest show yet, showcasing 87 dancers in over 20 unique numbers at the Wharton Center on Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. The Father of Lights show will also include live musicians and a special guest performance by praise mime Lh’aundale Gardner.

“At Great Commission Studios, we exist to glorify God through dance,” Summer Thomas-Reed, founder of Great Commission Studios, said. “All profits generated from the studios and their concerts go to missionaries that are bringing the gospel message of Christ to the ends of the earth, where — according to the Joshua Project — over a billion people have little or no access to the gospel message.”

The Father of Lights show is named after the Bible verse James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of Lights.”

“We know that when God gave Jesus Christ to the world, He was the most extremely good and perfect gift that was ever given,” Thomas-Reed said. “We hope that dance concerts, like the one that you’ll see at the Wharton Center, will help bring us closer to the reality of making the knowledge of Christ accessible to the whole world.”

This family-friendly show will feature a laser light show and projection elements that dancers will interact with. The total run time for The Father of Lights show is approximately two hours, including a 15 minute intermission. Tickets range in price from $10-30 and can be purchased online from the Wharton Center: https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/the-father-of-lights

###

Great Commission Studios exists for the purpose of generating revenue for missionary efforts worldwide by proclaiming the love of God through dance. The studios, located in Haslett and Grand Ledge, offer co-ed dance classes for all ages: ballet, lyrical, acro, tap, and hip-hop. Learn more: https://greatcommissionstudios.org

