Grand opening held for Camp Blair Memorial Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for Michigan’s newest Civil War destination.

Camp Blair Memorial Park opened at Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum. It was originally a Union Army Post in Jackson from 1864-66.

There were more than 20 buildings, which were capable of housing 1,000 troops, a hospital and a bakery.

“It just shows the history of the city of Jackson and just how prevalent we were to the country and how important the city of Jackson was,” said Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney.

More than 1/3rd of all Michigan troops passed through Camp Blair during their service.

