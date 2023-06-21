Grand Ledge, 9-year-old creates a community snake rock

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no ordinary snake but one made of rocks. Rocks of all shapes, sizes, and colors, and created by 9-year-old Amia Corbeil.

“I’m really happy because usually people when they go through the park say I wish there was color. That’s what I always think so we put it right there so then they would be a little touch of color,” said Amia Corbeil.

Located in heart of Island Park in Grand Ledge, Amia thought it was the perfect place for the Community Snake Rock. Putting a simple smile on people’s faces.

“It’s a fun place to see it. You know you come right here and it’s the first thing you see when you cross the bridge,” said Greg Davis.

Dozens of people have walked through this bridge and noticed a snake full of rocks from the community. No matter how big or small the rock is, you can add onto the snake, one day at a time.

“It’s like friendship, technically because you have a snake rock, which is like a person and then you add on so it’s like a friend group, but it’s actually a snake rock,” said Amia.

Greg and Belen Davis have seen the snake since it started last week. They say it brings the community together.

“I thought it was a clever idea just to see how long people would make it. It’s grown since the last time I’d seen it so it’s pretty cool idea for kids or even grown-ups,” said Davis.

Whether it’s an animal or encouraging words, there’s no limit to what you can paint on the rock.

“I know a lot of the rocks that I paint I write like you are beautiful or you are great you are kind or be kind stay safe or something,” said Amia.

“It gives everybody a sense that they did something for their community. To have other people see when they cross the bridge…That they had a part in it and they can see it every time they come across here,” said Davis.

Amia says the Community Snake Rock has more than 40 rocks and hopes more people will add onto the rock.

“They get to see each other’s work and they’re like oh maybe I can do this idea. Oh, there’s a dolphin, I would really want to do a dolphin. It’s something that if you feel like your art is bad, it’s not actually bad. It’s great even though you think it’s not. It brings smiles to other faces even though it doesn’t to yours and your smile is going on to other people’s rocks,” said Amia.

Putting a smile on faces for many days to come. She encourages others to start a snake rock of their own.

