First day of summer forecast and Wednesday’s headlines
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the first day of summer 2023! Will the weather reflect the calendar? First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk with the details. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to know to start your Wednesday.
More:
- Summer Solstice Today at 10:57 A.M.
- Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
- Lansing police announcing plan to crack down on speeding
- 100 best beach towns in the US
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.