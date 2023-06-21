Advertise With Us

First day of summer forecast and Wednesday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the first day of summer 2023! Will the weather reflect the calendar? First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk with the details. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to know to start your Wednesday.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

3 of 4 persons of interest in Summit Township homicide investigation located, released
Part of Lake Drive in Meridian Township closed for construction
Lansing police announcing plan to crack down on speeding
House passes bills updating Michigan’s hate crime laws