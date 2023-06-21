First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we start off with plenty of sunshine, but you will notice a few clouds building in this afternoon. The added cloud cover should keep us a few degrees cooler today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A storm system creeping our way from the southeast will bring the clouds into the area this afternoon and will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight. The clouds hold on Friday with a chance of a few light rain showers from this storm system. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be the pick day for outdoor activities this weekend. We should be between storm systems with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Saturday return to the mid 80s. You will notice the humidity ticking up a little bit by Saturday.

Sunday into Tuesday will be our best shot at seeing some rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. The potential exists for an inch or more of rain during this timeframe and lets hope that this turns out to be true. We will need to watch the thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday for a small chance of strong to severe conditions. High temperatures climb to the mid 80s Saturday and could top out in the upper 80s Sunday. High temperatures are back in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the middle and end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 22, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1992

Jackson Record High: 97º 1923

Jackson Record Low: 39º 1992

