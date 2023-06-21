East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission report released

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission presented its first report, a snapshot of how police are doing their job and where they can improve.

The report was presented at a city council meeting Tuesday and included recommendations for the police department.

There are more than 30 recommendations. Most involve data entry and reporting for the department, but some focus on racial inequities during traffic stops and police run-ins.

“I’m done looking at data and seeing if the data makes sense on racial inequities and I definitely like seeing the work that we should start doing or continue doing so that we can address this,” said City Council member Dana Watson.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission (ELIPOC) has been working on the report for 18 months.

“In 2022, ELPD officers used force against many more Black people than white people,” said Christine Root, ELIPOC vice chair. “93 Black people compared to 61 white people. In other words, 56% of all uses of force were against Black people.”

The report listed many reasons for higher encounters with Black people, but Root said the biggest problem is incomplete information when police fill out their reports.

“A larger number of people described as ‘unknown race’ in the data that was given,” Root said.

The report also detailed encounters with the police and people in mental health crises.

“Of the 114 use of force incidents in 2022, 34 or 24% involved people experiencing a mental health crisis,” Root said. “These interactions can be complex and difficult. This suggests that there’s a need to improve use of force policy and training about these kinds of incidents.”

East Lansing police captain Chad Pride told the commission that 15 officers have gone through crisis intervention team training and eight more will be trained this year.

Root said the report recommends tracking if those that take crisis intervention training use force less.

The commission also recommended a further study for racial disparities in traffic stops and what comes after traffic stops, such as searches, seizures and if a citation is written or if an arrest was made.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.